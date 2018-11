The Nigeria Union of Teachers, Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees and the Senior Staff in colleges of Education have directed all their members to commence an indefinite industrial action from tomorrow, November the 6th.

This they say is as result of the federal government’s refusal to agree on the N30,000 new minimum wage.

In statements signed by secretaries of the unions, all members are expected to comply with the directive of the labour unions until further notice.

