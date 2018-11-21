NFF seals fresh sponsorship deal with NIKE

The Nigeria Football Federation, NFF, yesterday in Asaba Delta State renewed its sponsorship agreement with leading sportswear company, NIKE with both parties describing the new contract as the ‘real deal’.

The new agreement is for four years at the first instance, with an automatic renewal clause that will take the marriage to the end of the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

“We need to know where we are coming from to be able to appreciate where we are now. A few months after we came on board for our first term in office, I was told that we needed to buy jerseys for the National Team to play a football match. That was how bad it was, because the kit sponsor at that time terminated the contract.

“So, I made contacts with some highly connected persons and worked hard to convince NIKE to come on board. We were coming from a weak position but they made the agreement flexible for us.

“Today, we are happy we teamed up with NIKE because after we qualified and participated at the FIFA World Cup in Russia, the company was the one chasing us for a new improved contract,” said Amaju Pinnick, the NFF president.

On her part, Tina Salminen, NIKE’s Sports Marketing Director (African Football), expressed delight at the signing of the new contract: “NIKE is very, very happy with its relationship with Nigeria.

“The jersey we designed for Nigeria for the FIFA World Cup won the award as Best Designed Jersey and was hugely popular. It has remained a source of reference in NIKE meetings and events ever since.

“Nigeria is one of the big teams in world football and we are happy to get them to sign a long term contract.”

