NHIS Controversy: Governing council appears before Reps adhoc committee

The Governing Council of the National Health Insurance Scheme and its Senior Staff Association have appeared before an ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives to present alleged atrocities committed by the Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf

Yusuf is already on administrative leave on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The House had last week asked its committee chaired by Nicholas Mutu, to investigate the crisis and operations of the NHIS.

The governing council says upon reviewing the activities of the agency under the leadership of Usman Yusuf, it found out that the NHIS was not only dysfunctional but also failed in meeting its obligations to enrollees.

