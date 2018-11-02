Home Health NHIS Controversy: Governing council appears before Reps adhoc committee
NHIS Controversy: Governing council appears before Reps adhoc committee
Health
News
Nigeria
0

NHIS Controversy: Governing council appears before Reps adhoc committee

0
0
now viewing

NHIS Controversy: Governing council appears before Reps adhoc committee

now playing

Today is international day to end impunity for crimes against journalists

now playing

Gunmen abduct three health workers in Nasarawa

now playing

Ondo people want Bademosi's killer not to go unpunished

now playing

Updated: Death toll in B'Haram attack on Borno communities rises to 14

TVC-Communications -Launches New Brand Identity for TVC
now playing

TVC Communications Launches New Brand Identity for TVC

The Governing Council of the National Health Insurance Scheme and its Senior Staff Association have appeared before an ad hoc committee of the House of Representatives to present alleged atrocities committed by the Executive Secretary, Prof. Usman Yusuf

Yusuf is already on administrative leave on the directive of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The House had last week asked its committee chaired by Nicholas Mutu, to investigate the crisis and operations of the NHIS.

The governing council says upon reviewing the activities of the agency under the leadership of Usman Yusuf, it found out that the NHIS was not only dysfunctional but also failed in meeting its obligations to enrollees.

Related Posts

Today is international day to end impunity for crimes against journalists

TVCN 0

Gunmen abduct three health workers in Nasarawa

TVCN 0

Ondo people want Bademosi’s killer not to go unpunished

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies