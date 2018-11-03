Home Entertainment Nicki Minaj signs Nigerian musician as first official artiste
Nicki Minaj has signed Nigerian singer/producer Parker Ighile as her first official artist. The “Super Bass” singer broke the news on her Twitter a few hours ago.The pair was first spotted together, hand-in-hand, in London a few days ago.

They have since recorded a track titled “Hell Yeah” featuring and produced by Parker. It will feature on Nicki’s upcoming album due for release on Monday 19 November.

Parker Ibrahim Ighile (born March 1, 1990), better known as Parker Ighile, is a British producer, rapper, singer and songwriter. He was born in London, England. He is currently signed to American musician Nicki Minaj’s record label.

