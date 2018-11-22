Nigeria Defence Academy matriculates 471 cadets

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has matriculated 471 Cadets into various degree programmes with a call to cadet to live a life of integrity and hardwork. This was revealed by Brig Gen George Pedro (Rtd) who was the special guest of honour during the event held today at the Academy Auditorium, Afaka, Kaduna.

While congratulating the cadets on their matriculation, Brig Gen Pedro told them that they have made a great decision to join the NDA. He reminded them that their choice requires zeal and enthusiasms to make it to the peak. He encouraged them to be undeterred by the challenges they may face in the course of pursuing their chosen career and to bear in mind that becoming an officer is not just a means to an end but an end in itself.

In his inaugural lecture the commandant Nigeria Defence Academy, Major General Adeniyi Oyebade tasked the matriculating cadets to be focused and determined as they begin their sojourn in the Academy.

He added that “looking at the peculiarity of the Academy as a military university which combines both military and academics training, the task ahead is tough”. He encouraged them to strive harder on their journey with perseverance and determination, as only those who have mentioned qualities would rise to the peak of their career.

Comparing the military profession to other professions, the commandant explained that the military profession is peculiar and more demanding as it is the only profession that requires an individual to lay down his life for the peace and unity of his country.

To parents and guardians of the cadets, the commandant urged them to aid the new cadets with prayers and encouragement to enable them cope with the rigors and challenges associated with the training. He assured them of the well-being of their children while undergoing trainings, saying the Academy is equipped with world class facilities and serene environment to cater for its cadets needs.

The matriculated cadets are members of 70 Regular Course and were assembled at the NDA 3 months ago.

