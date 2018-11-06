Home Business Nigeria leads Africa in remittance inflow
Image result for Nigeria leads remittance inflow among African countriesThe Central Bank of Nigeria said the country now leads in remittances inflow among African countries.

This was disclosed by the CBN Governor at a Remittance Household Surveys Workshop organised by the Apex Bank and the African Institute for Remittances in Abuja.

The CBN Governor says Nigeria has improved efforts to attract remittances inflow and boost development of the economy.

The measures include floating of a $300 million Diaspora bond and introduction of electronic Certificate of Capital Importation to Nigerians in Diaspora.

