Nigeria seal nations cup berth with South Africa draw

Nigeria sealed their place at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-1 draw against South Africa in their Group E qualifier at the FNB Stadium.

The Super Eagles scored early, thanks to an own goal from South Africa defender Buhle Mkhwanazi, but the hosts responded with an excellent equalizer from Lebo Mothiba.

Nigeria stay on top of the table with 10 points from their five matches while South Africa have 9 points, two ahead of third-placed Libya.

They travel to North Africa to meet the Libyans in their final qualifier in March, to book a place at the Nations Cup finals in Cameroon next June.

