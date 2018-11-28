Nigeria stakes $50M as equity to ATI

Nigeria has agreed to contribute $50 million as equity to the African Trade Insurance Agency.

ATI’s Chief Executive Officer, George Otieno said the contribution is to enable Nigeria benefit from the insurance products.

Nigeria will first pay an initial commitment of $20 million and pay up the balance with support from the African Development Bank.

Otieno explained that ATI supports the member countries to diversify economy, boost banks’ liquidity, and help to borrow internationally at more competitive rates.

