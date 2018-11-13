Nigeria to sign three key transmission projects

The Federal Government and foreign agencies are set to sign three key transmission projects worth $956 million this month.

This was disclosed in Abuja that the projects will be executed by the Transmission Company of Nigeria under its national grid expansion plan.

The Managing Director,TCN, Usman Mohammed, says the company developed the projects to attract donor funding.

According to report, the projects for approval include the Nigeria Electricity Transmission Access Project, worth $486million financed by the World Bank, Lagos/Ogun transmission project funded by the Japanese International Cooperation Agency with $200 million while Northern corridor transmission project worth $245million and €25million, funded by the French Development Agency and the European Union.

The Nigeria Electricity Transmission Access Project will help upgrade the country’s transmission substations.

