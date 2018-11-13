Home Football Nigeria too big to miss a 3rd AFCON – Etebo
Nigeria too big to miss a 3rd AFCON – Etebo
Super Eagles midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, said the team is motivated to qualify for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations after their experience at the world cup.

The midfielder made a timely return from injury in Stoke City’s goalless draw against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The game was Etebo’s 12th in the English Championship for the Potters since he arrived from CD Feirense of Portugal.

Etebo said Nigeria is too big to miss out on a third Africa Cup of Nations Cup.

