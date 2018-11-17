Nigerian Airforce destroys Boko Haram base in Lake Chad

The Nigerian Air Force said it has destroyed former tactical headquarters of the Al-Barnawi faction of the Boko Haram group, at Sabon Tumbun in the Lake Chad Green Fringes.

The attack was conducted after credible human intelligence reports were given about the regrouping of members in buildings, in the middle of the settlement.

According to the Airforce, an Alpha Jet aircraft attacked the settlement and destroyed the buildings and the occupants.

The Airforce said it is working to sustain the tempo of operations and destroying all remnants of the group in Borno State

