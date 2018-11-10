Nigerian army averts Boko Haram attacks on Maiduguri

The Nigerian Military have swiftly averted the intended attack by Boko Haram fighters on Maiduguri on Saturday.TVC News gathered that suspected members of Boko Haram attacked Maiduguri from Bale Shuwa, a community 3 km to the Government House as it’s residents in their hundreds are moving away from Jiddari Polo axis of the town.

The insurgents group had been active recently, Abubakar Shekau, the leader of Jama’atu Ahlil Sunnah Lil Da’awatu Wal Jihad, a faction of the Boko Haram terrorist group, yesterday released two videos, the group’s embattled leader featured in one.

In the second video, fighters are seen in a firefight with the Nigerian Army in ‘Kumshe, Borno state, last Sunday,’ said the terror group.

The military in a statement on Saturday said it’s men are now in full control of the situation and residents are moving back to.their homes.

“The city of Maiduguri is for now is quite as normalcy is being restored by the swift response of the military to Bale shuwa community”, the military said.

