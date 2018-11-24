Home News Nigerian Army confirms attack on soldiers in Borno
Nigerian Army confirms attack on soldiers in Borno
Nigerian Army confirms attack on soldiers in Borno

Nigerian Army confirms attack on soldiers in Borno

Image result for Nigerian Army confirms attack on soldiers in BornoThe Nigerian Army has confirmed that there was an attack on soldiers in Metele in Borno State, but it did not give details of the casualty figure.

The Army, which confirmed the attack in a statement on its official Twitter handle, however, described the casualty figures as false and “various footages” in circulation as “old and inaccurate propaganda videos.

Initial report had it that I.S-backed Boko Haram faction, the Islamic State West Africa Province killed 43 soldiers in attacks on military bases in the remote village in Borno State, near Nigeria’s border with Niger Republic.

The Army, however, called for caution in its statement, warning that Boko Harm was circulating propaganda material.

Security Analyst, Onah Ekhomu, speaking earlier with TVC news, commended the senate for its plan to investigate this problem.

