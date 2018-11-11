Home News Nigerian army redeploys 103 senior officers
Nigerian army redeploys 103 senior officers
Nigerian army redeploys 103 senior officers

Nigerian army redeploys 103 senior officers

The Nigerian Army has redeployed 103 of its senior officers, including the Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole and some General Officers Commanding, to inject new hands into its ongoing operations.

According to a statement by the army spokesman Texas Chukwu, the exercise was also carried out to actualise the vision of the Chief of Army Staff to have a professionally responsive Nigerian Army in the discharge of its constitutional roles.

The Chief of Army Staff has sent goodwill message to the troops, congratulating them for their bravery, alertness and doggedness in the ongoing fight against the Boko Haram terrorists.

