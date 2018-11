The Commandant of the Nigerian Defense Academy has issued a warning to the cadets about the consequences of leaving without approval from the academy.

This comes just as 470 cadets got matriculated into the defense academy.

Major general Adeniyi Oyebade says anyone who absconds from the Academy for three days would be demoted, while a seven day absence means an outright ejection from the academy.

He asked the cadets to be of good character, principle and integrity.

