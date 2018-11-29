Home Football Nigerian midfielder, Onazi out for three weeks with muscle injury
Image result for Nigerian midfielder, Onazi out for three weeks with muscle injuryTrabzonspor midfielder, Ogenyi Onazi has been ruled out for three weeks after sustaining a muscle injury in the 2-1 win over Fenerbahce in a Turkish Lig game on Sunday.

Onazi who starred in the win was diagnosed of a 2nd degree muscle injury in his right leg according to the club’s doctor, Hakan Bozdogan.

Bozdogan then confirmed on the club’s official website that the player “is expected to start working with the team within three weeks”

The 25 year old, who is out of favour with the Nigerian national team, will miss Trabzonspor’s next four games.

