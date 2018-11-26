Home News Nigerian war helicopters strike Boko Haram targets
Nigerian war helicopters strike Boko Haram targets
News
Nigeria
0

Nigerian war helicopters strike Boko Haram targets

0
0
now viewing

Nigerian war helicopters strike Boko Haram targets

now playing

155 ex-terrorists graduate from de-radicalisation programme

now playing

Nigerian Army confirms attack on soldiers in Borno

now playing

FG reintegrates repentant Boko Haram fighters in Northeast

now playing

NAF destroys Boko Haram terrorists' staging area, vehicle workshop

now playing

Relatives of abducted Zamfara twins react to girls' freedom

The Nigerian Airforce has launched an offensive on fleeing Boko Haram insurgents who invaded a military base in Metele village, Guzamala Local Government Area, Borno State.

The airforce says the air strikes led to the destruction of vehicles, including gun trucks.

The military hierarchy has promised to “smoke out” the insurgents behind the ambush and killing of scores of soldiers in Metele.

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has relocated this year’s Army Conference from Benin, in Edo State to Maiduguri, in Borno State.

The conference will hold from Tuesday November the 27th, to Friday the 30th.

Related Posts

155 ex-terrorists graduate from de-radicalisation programme

TVCN 0

Nigerian Army confirms attack on soldiers in Borno

TVCN 0

FG reintegrates repentant Boko Haram fighters in Northeast

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies