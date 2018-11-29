Nigerians in diaspora urged to invest in Agriculture

The Federal government has urged Nigerians in diaspora to invest in Agriculture in a bid to collectively diversify the economy and provide jobs for teeming Nigerian youths.

The minister of Agriculture minister, Audu Ogbeh, who disclosed this in Abuja, said Nigerians in Diaspora need to take advantage of the limitless investment opportunities in the sector.

He was speaking on the rise of Agribusiness at the maiden edition of Nigeria Diaspora Investment Summit in Abuja.

The theme of the Summit is ‘activating disapora investments for a diversified economy’ and is positioned to unlock investment opportunities in Nigeria and to underscore the strategic importance of the diaspora as a source of foreign direct investment.

The Nigerian Government is emphatic that now is the right time to play in the Nigerian market, as it is is working assiduously not only to ensure food security but also ensure a redistribution of resources.

The obsession to travel abroad has made a lot of Nigerians seek irregular means of migration. This has become a major challenge for the country.

The event in its plenary sessions would also open participants up for business opportunities in aviation, education and health care services.

