NIS steps up patrol to curb human trafficking in border towns

The Nigeria Immigration Service has stepped up patrol around border towns in northwest to effectively curb human trafficking. TVC News Correspondent reports that about six local government Areas in Katsina state are located close to the boundary between Nigeria and one of its neighbours, the Niger Republic.

Most of the Communities in the two Countries have at least two things in common, they speak the Hausa and Fulani languages and practice the Islamic religion.

The vast landmass and long length the Borders makes them porous, and it is a huge task for the Security agencies to prevent illegal movement across the Border.

Jibia axis of the Border is one of the major routes of Trans-Sahara migration, and it witnesses an increasing number of transborder Crimes like Drugs and Human trafficking, Smuggling of Migrants, Small Arms and Large Weapons as well as contraband Commodities into the Country.

But the Nigeria Immigration Service is stepping up to the task and identifies effective patrol as the only way to reduce these crimes.

While reacting, the Katsina state Comptroller of Immigration Service, appealled to the general public to continue assisting the Service with vital information about human trafficking and Child Labour related activities .

A suspected Human Trafficker was arrested while trying to cross to Niger Republic with three Victims. Some of the Victims of human trafficking have the consent of their Biological Parents or Caregivers.

Manning the More than Two Hundred Kilometers of Border between Katsina state and other Communities in the neighbouring Niger Republic still remains a major Challenge to Security agencies operating in Katsina state.

