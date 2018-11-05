Home News No strike for Corps members, says NYSC DG
No strike for Corps members, says NYSC DG
News
Nigeria
0

No strike for Corps members, says NYSC DG

0
0
now viewing

No strike for Corps members, says NYSC DG

now playing

Lawmakers urge NYSC to reverse suspension of Benue Varsity

now playing

Kemi Adeosun's resignation, an act of honour, integrity - APC

now playing

Court to rule in case against UNIPORT over certificate retention

now playing

NYSC DG asks governors to pay Corps members' allowance

now playing

Osun APC gov candidate, Oyetola donates drugs to NYSC

Image result for No strike for Corps members, says NYSC DGAs labour unions prepare to embark on a nationwide strike, corps members have been warned not to abandon their duty post as they are not expected to join the industrial action.

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure made this known in Sagamu, Ogun State during his visit to corps members at the orientation camp.

He admonished them to remember that they are on national service and they are expected to be at their duty post irrespective of the situation.

The Director General who assured corps members and parent that the management of the scheme will always work on protecting them at all times warned corps members to be neutral and avoid inducement as politicians prepare for the next general election.

 

Related Posts

Lawmakers urge NYSC to reverse suspension of Benue Varsity

TVCN 0

Kemi Adeosun’s resignation, an act of honour, integrity – APC

TVCN 1

Court to rule in case against UNIPORT over certificate retention

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies