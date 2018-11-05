No strike for Corps members, says NYSC DG

As labour unions prepare to embark on a nationwide strike, corps members have been warned not to abandon their duty post as they are not expected to join the industrial action.

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure made this known in Sagamu, Ogun State during his visit to corps members at the orientation camp.

He admonished them to remember that they are on national service and they are expected to be at their duty post irrespective of the situation.

The Director General who assured corps members and parent that the management of the scheme will always work on protecting them at all times warned corps members to be neutral and avoid inducement as politicians prepare for the next general election.

