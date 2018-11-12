Normalcy returns to Katarko community in Yobe

Following the large presence of security operatives in Katarko community, residents are now motivated to resume commercial activities in their respective shops.

Some of the residents who spoke with TVC News applauded the military alongside other security operatives for tirelessly patrolling at night in other to safeguard lives and properties.

They urged concerned authorities not to reduce the size of the security personnel stationed in Katarko, stressing that they would provide useful information to aid their work.

