NSCDC Commandant warns officers against colluding with oil thieves

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps said it remains committed to collaborating with other security agencies, for the protection of oil and gas assets in Bayelsa State. At a news conference in Yenagoa, the Corps displayed seventeen impounded diesel laden vehicles, where officers were warned of appropriate sanctions, if found to be colluding with vandals and oil bunkerers.

Although the cars looked like fairly-used ready for auction, they were actually impounded vehicles in the premises of the Bayelsa Command of the Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps in Yenagoa.

Trunks and passengers seats reveal cleverly tucked in sacks of illegally refined diesel – a new means of concealing the product from security agencies, who appear to be tracking the latest devices of the “bad boys”.

Bayelsa NSCDC Commandant, Christiana Abiakam-Omanu warns officers against colluding with oil thieves to attack oil and gas assets in the state.

The state NSCDC boss assures the Independent National Electoral Commission of the Corps’ readiness to provide security during the 2019 elections.

