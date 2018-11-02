NSE suspends share trading of Unity Bank Plc, 5 other companies

The Nigerian Stock Exchange has suspended trading in the shares of Unity Bank Plc and five other listed companies.

The suspended companies include Fortis Microfinance Bank Plc, Thomas Wyatt Nigeria Plc, Multi-Trex Intergrated Foods Plc, Golden Guinea Breweries Plc and Deap Capital Management & Trust Plc

Head Listings Regulation, NSE, Godstime Iwenekhai said the companies were suspended for failing to file their financial accounts as at when due.

The NSE says the suspension of the companies will be lifted when submission of relevant statements are made.

