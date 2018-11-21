Offa bank robbery prime suspect reported dead

5 out of the six Offa bank robbery suspects appeared before an Ilorin high court on Wednesday without the prime suspect, Michael Adikwu.

The lead prosecuting counsel who is also the Kwara state attorney-general and commissioner for justice, Kamaldeen Ajibade told the court that the police headquarters informed his office on phone that the prime suspect, Michael Adikwu is dead.

Ajibade said his Director of Public Prosecution spoke with Deputy Commissioner of Police, Police Headquarters, Abba Kyari who said on phone that Adikwu is dead.

The AG requested for adjournment of the case for proper amendment to the charge sheet since the prime suspect is said to be dead.

The five suspects brought to the court said they were served on Monday and there was a public holiday in Tuesday, hence they have not been in contact with any lawyer to defend them

The trial judge, Halima Salman, who promised an accelerated hearing, adjourned the case to Friday, November the 30th.

The suspects are standing trial over Offa bank robbery in April this year where more than 30 persons including policemen were killed.

Share this: Tweet



