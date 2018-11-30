Offa bank robbery suspects’ case continues in Kwara Court

There is a new development on the Offa robbery case in Kwara state where the court resumed sitting this morning.

Prosecution counsel sought for the amendment of the charge sheet since the prime suspect, Micheal Adikwu is dead and It was granted.

Defense counsel, pleaded with the court not to take the pleas of the suspects today since he has not discussed with them but his plea was denied.

All the suspects have pleaded not guilty to count 1 charge of conspiracy to rob banks in offa and the second charge of robbery of banks in Offa with firearms.

