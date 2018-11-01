Ogun 2019: Yewa-Awori monarchs endorse Isiaka for governor

Traditional rulers in Ogun West Senatorial district led by the Olu of Ilaro and Paramount ruler of Yewaland have unanimously endorsed Gboyega Nasir Isiaka of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as the main candidate of the zone in the 2019 governorship election.

They made this declaration at their meeting held in Ilaro, the political headquarters of Yewa/Awori land.

While advising the ADC candidate to be open to all, irrespective of their area of origin and religious background, the monarchs said Isika’s project is God’s project and all Yewa sons and daughters must embrace him to actualise their dreams.

Gboyega Isiaka on his part, highlighted some of his programmes including human capital development and construction of rural roads across the length and breath of the state.

