Home News Ogun Police Command inaugurates PCRC in tertiary institutions
Ogun Police Command inaugurates PCRC in tertiary institutions
News
Nigeria
0

Ogun Police Command inaugurates PCRC in tertiary institutions

0
0
now viewing

Ogun Police Command inaugurates PCRC in tertiary institutions

Image result for Ogun Police Command inaugurates CRC in tertiary institutionsThe Ogun state police command has launched Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) units in tertiary institutions across the state.

While inaugurating the steering committee for the establishment of the PCRC units across campuses at state police headquarters, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, explained that the units would take community
policing teachings and messages to the students.

The steering committee consists of Sub-deans, Chief Security Officers and Student Representatives in tertiary institutions across the state.

TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies