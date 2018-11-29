Ogun Police Command inaugurates PCRC in tertiary institutions

The Ogun state police command has launched Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) units in tertiary institutions across the state.

While inaugurating the steering committee for the establishment of the PCRC units across campuses at state police headquarters, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu, explained that the units would take community

policing teachings and messages to the students.

The steering committee consists of Sub-deans, Chief Security Officers and Student Representatives in tertiary institutions across the state.

