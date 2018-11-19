Omeruo, Balogun out of Uganda friendly match

The Super Eagles will take on the Cranes of Uganda in an international friendly Match on Tuesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba without defenders, Kenneth Omeruo and Leon Balogun.

The Eagles returned to Asaba without the two defenders on Sunday after securing qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-1 draw with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Johannesburg.

Balogun, who featured for Nigeria in Saturday’s draw picked up a slight knock in the encounter, while Omeruo requested for leave to attend to pressing family issues.

The Super Eagles will have a training session on Monday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium ahead of the friendly against Uganda in Asaba on Tuesday.

