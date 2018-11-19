Home Football Omeruo, Balogun out of Uganda friendly match
Football
Sports
0

Omeruo, Balogun out of Uganda friendly match

0
0

Omeruo, Balogun out of Uganda friendly match

now playing

Analysts slam NFF for omitting Yekini, Keshi from Legends 11 list

Stephen-Keshi-TVCNews
now playing

Keshi stadium to be ready to host 2018 African Athletics tourney

now playing

Football world remembers late Keshi

now playing

Balogun, others out of Corsica, Togo friendlies

now playing

Nigeria Pitch Awards Organisers announce final nominees

Image result for Omeruo, Balogun out of Nigeria match with UgandaThe Super Eagles will take on the Cranes of Uganda in an international friendly Match on Tuesday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium in Asaba without defenders, Kenneth Omeruo and Leon Balogun.

The Eagles returned to Asaba without the two defenders on Sunday after securing qualification for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-1 draw with the Bafana Bafana of South Africa in Johannesburg.

Balogun, who featured for Nigeria in Saturday’s draw picked up a slight knock in the encounter, while Omeruo requested for leave to attend to pressing family issues.

The Super Eagles will have a training session on Monday at the Stephen Keshi Stadium ahead of the friendly against Uganda in Asaba on Tuesday.

 

Related Posts

Analysts slam NFF for omitting Yekini, Keshi from Legends 11 list

TVCN 0
Stephen-Keshi-TVCNews

Keshi stadium to be ready to host 2018 African Athletics tourney

TVCN 0

Football world remembers late Keshi

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies