Ondo APC Primaries: Aggrieved members ask court to order rejection of INEC list

An Ondo state high court has adjourned till November 15th, sitting in the suit filled by more than a hundred aspirants of the All Progressives Congress.

They are challenging the conduct of primaries in the state.

The aggrieved aspirants sought an order restraining the electoral body, INEC, from receiving in whatever form, any list sent to it by the National Working Committee of the party.

They allege there was no conduct of primaries through which the candidates emerged.

Counsel to the aggrieved aspirants, asked the court to address the issue of hand picking preferred candidates, without a conduct of any primary election.

