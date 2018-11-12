Ondo: Lawmakers petition IGP, seeks president Buhari’s intervention on crisis

18 Ondo state Lawmakers who effected a change in the state house of assembly have alleged threats to their lives, and have all relocated to Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Seven of them were allegedly beaten up and injured, last Friday, when members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers, invaded the assembly, after the Speaker Bamidele Oloyelogun and his Deputy, Hon and Ogundeji lroju were impeached.

The lawmakers relocated to Ibadan following fear of further attacks by the NURTW members.

A former speaker of the assembly, Olajumoke Akindele, who was allegedly assaulted in the mayhem unleashed on the assembly, called on the president and his wife, Hajia Aisha Buhari to protect women in politics from molestation, intimidation and harassment which were meted to her on Friday.

“My family members, my colleagues and my dear life are no longer safe. I have been marked for assassination for standing against corruption,” she said.

They equally appealed to Governor Akeredolu to allow the legislative arm of government function independently without interference. Meanwhile, the APC in the state has denied involvement in the invasion of the assembly last week by thugs.

