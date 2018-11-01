Home News Ondo people want Bademosi’s killer not to go unpunished
Ondo people want Bademosi’s killer not to go unpunished
News
Nigeria
0

Ondo people want Bademosi’s killer not to go unpunished

0
0
now viewing

Ondo people want Bademosi’s killer not to go unpunished

now playing

Gunmen abduct three health workers in Nasarawa

now playing

Updated: Death toll in B'Haram attack on Borno communities rises to 14

TVC-Communications -Launches New Brand Identity for TVC
now playing

TVC Communications Launches New Brand Identity for TVC

now playing

At least 12 killed as Boko Haram attacks three communities in Borno

now playing

Updated: Idris Alkali: All suspects will face the law, says Army

The news of the death of Chief Ope Bademosi, is still a rude shock to many people in Ondo kingdom, his country home, as some members of his community said for a man like Bademosi, reputed for his kind gesture, his death remains a colossal loss.

A man of many parts, Bademosi was the Chairman of Ondo Development Committee, ODC, before his life was allegedly cut short by a domestic staff.  To many, his contributions to the development of Ondo is enormous.

Though, unravelling his killer can not bring him back to life, his people want the culprit not to go unpunished.  This they said, is the only way his soul can rest in peace.

With the police investigating the matter, the people hope that suspects will be exposed and made to face the full wrath of the law.

 

Related Posts

Gunmen abduct three health workers in Nasarawa

TVCN 0

Updated: Death toll in B’Haram attack on Borno communities rises to 14

TVCN 0
TVC-Communications -Launches New Brand Identity for TVC

TVC Communications Launches New Brand Identity for TVC

admin 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies