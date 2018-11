The Ondo state Speaker, Bamidele Oloyelogun and Deputy Speaker, Iroju Ogundeji of the house of assembly has been impeached. Both were impeached over gross misconduct.

Olamide George from Akure North local government is the new speaker while Abimbola Fajolu is the new deputy speaker.

Recall that the deputy speaker lroju Ogundeji was been impeached and subsequently reinstated early this year

Details Later

