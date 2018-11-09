Oronna Ilaro festival set to host tourists across the world

The paramount Ruler of Yewaland and the Olu of Ilaro, HRM, Oba Kehinde Olugbenle, has described the annual socio-cultural festival in Ilaro, Oronna Ilaro Festival, as a festival that seeks to promote the rich cultural heritage of the yoruba ethnic group.

The Oba who made this announcement, said the Festival will witness thousands of tourists from across the world in Nigeria.

Organisers believe the festival, which has now become a national and international tourists event, has the potential to improve the economy of Ilaro, Yewaland, Ogun State, and Nigeria at large.

This year’s display of traditional and socio-cultural celebration is tagged “The Festival of Unity”.

