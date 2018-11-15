Oshiomhole threatens to sue Saraki over allegations of financial inducement

The chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, has called out the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki on his warranted attack on his person which he says is pathetic and irresponsible resort to petty politics.

In a statement signed by the Chief Press Secretary to the national chairman, Mr. Simon Ebegbulem, Oshiomhole said Saraki, an usurper of and pretender to the position of senate president, had no moral ground to call for his resignation.

“It is sad that Saraki, who just woke up from slumber occasioned by his crushing defeat at the Port Harcourt presidential primary election of his party, could degenerate to such a low level.

“It is equally sad, but not unexpected, that Saraki, who is politically drowning, would make such libelous comments against the national chairman of the APC. And I challenge Saraki to mention one name of an aspirant that gave money to the National Chairman or we file a legal action against him.

“Whereas, the basis on which he made those comments was tenuous and unjustifiable, it is on record that Saraki has been in the eye of investigations by the EFCC and the ICPC for sundry cases of corruption.

“That is the same man that has taken it upon himself to question Comrade Oshiomhole’s credibility.

“We challenge him to mention one person who has claimed that he gave money to Oshiomhole to influence him and the decision of the party’s national working committee (NWC) in the just-concluded primary elections.

‘We insist that Saraki with his kind of politics is nothing but a monumental disgrace to the nation’s democracy.”

