The Osun State First Lady, Sherifat Aregbesola, has inaugurated the newly upgraded labour ward of the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

Mrs Aregbesola says the project by the Osun Officials Wives Association is aimed at giving priority to the issue of maternal and child health in the state.

The first lady believes the facility would reduce infant mortality and the incidence of preventable and treatable neonatal causes.

Share this: Tweet