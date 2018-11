The immediate past national chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, John Oyegun, has advised Politicians to pay more attention to the needs of the electorate rather than focus on unproductive activities ahead of the general elections.

Oyegun said this at the official launch of a National Compendium in Abuja.

The National Compendium captures about one hundred years of Nigeria’s history and also celebrates past leaders who contributed to the Nation’s history.

