Home News Oyetola takes over from Aregbesola as Osun governor
Oyetola takes over from Aregbesola as Osun governor
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Oyetola takes over from Aregbesola as Osun governor

0
0
now viewing

Oyetola takes over from Aregbesola as Osun governor

now playing

Ondo Gov. launches 'Apalara' micro-credit scheme with N550M loans

now playing

Bayelsa CP meets party chairmen, warns against violence

now playing

OBJ, Jonathan, Saraki, PDP govs, others attend turbaning of Atiku as Waziri Adamawa

now playing

President Buhari approves enhanced salary structure for police

now playing

Insecurity: Nigeria's defence minister scheduled to visit chad

Image result for Oyetola and AregbesolaThe 64 year old Iragbiji-born Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola will on Tuesday (today) take oath of office as the 5th executive governor of Osun state, for a four year term.Both  Aregbesola and the incoming governor, are members of Nigeria’s governing party, APC.

The swearing in ceremony will take place at the Osogbo Township Stadium, with the former governor retiring to Ilesa, his hometown.

Oyetola was declared governor-elect after winning with the smallest margin ever in Nigeria’s governorship elections, defeating the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in a run-off with 482 votes.

The election held on 22 September went into a rerun in some seven polling units. The PDP candidate had led the APC candidate with 353 votes before the rerun. The difference was wiped out in the rerun, with the Social Democratic Party candidate, Senator Iyiola Omisore, who was the second runner up in the first election, going into alliance with the APC.

Osun state, created in August 1991, has been governed by four different executive governors, including Aregbesola. Other s before the outgoing governor were Isiaka Adeleke, who ruled between 1992 and 1993, Chief Bisi Akande,(1999-2003), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (2003-2010).

Aregebsola’s tenure witnessed massive infrastructural development including construction of major roads and schools. His tenure, particularly his second term in office, was, however, also characterised by issues relating with  irregular payment of workers salaries.

Oyetola’s early years, Education and Career
Oyetola was born in Iragbiji in Boripe LGA of Osun State on 29 September 1954. He went to Ifeoluwa Grammar School in Osogbo for his secondary education which he completed in 1972.
He was a graduate of University of Lagos and had a B.Sc (Hons) Insurance in 1978 and MBA in Finance in 1990. He is also an Associate of the Chartered Insurance Institute, London and Nigeria and a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Management.
He started his Insurance Career with Leadway Assurance Company after his NYSC in Maiduguri in 1980 as an Assistant Manager and rose to the position of Area Manager, Control Office, Lagos. He worked at Crusader Insurance as Underwriting Manager, Corporate Alliance Insurance as Controller Technical before he left to set up Silvertrust Insurance Brokers in 1990.
He was on the Board of many companies. He was the Executive Vice Chairman of Paragon Group of Companies with interest in Oil and Gas, Real Estate, Stock Broking etc. until his appointment as the Chief of Staff to the Governor of the State of Osun.

He is happily married and has children.

Related Posts

Ondo Gov. launches ‘Apalara’ micro-credit scheme with N550M loans

TVCN 0

Bayelsa CP meets party chairmen, warns against violence

TVCN 0

OBJ, Jonathan, Saraki, PDP govs, others attend turbaning of Atiku as Waziri Adamawa

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies