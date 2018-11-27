Oyetola takes over from Aregbesola as Osun governor

The 64 year old Iragbiji-born Gboyega Isiaka Oyetola will on Tuesday (today) take oath of office as the 5th executive governor of Osun state, for a four year term.Both Aregbesola and the incoming governor, are members of Nigeria’s governing party, APC.

The swearing in ceremony will take place at the Osogbo Township Stadium, with the former governor retiring to Ilesa, his hometown.

Oyetola was declared governor-elect after winning with the smallest margin ever in Nigeria’s governorship elections, defeating the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Senator Ademola Adeleke, in a run-off with 482 votes.

The election held on 22 September went into a rerun in some seven polling units. The PDP candidate had led the APC candidate with 353 votes before the rerun. The difference was wiped out in the rerun, with the Social Democratic Party candidate, Senator Iyiola Omisore, who was the second runner up in the first election, going into alliance with the APC.

Osun state, created in August 1991, has been governed by four different executive governors, including Aregbesola. Other s before the outgoing governor were Isiaka Adeleke, who ruled between 1992 and 1993, Chief Bisi Akande,(1999-2003), Olagunsoye Oyinlola (2003-2010).

Aregebsola’s tenure witnessed massive infrastructural development including construction of major roads and schools. His tenure, particularly his second term in office, was, however, also characterised by issues relating with irregular payment of workers salaries.