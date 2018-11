Paralympian Gold Medalist, Esther Oyema said lack of sponsorship and poor preparation for championships douse the morale of athletes in the country.

Oyema, who won the New Telegraph 2018 “Sportsperson Of The Year Award”, spoke exclusively to TVC on the challenges plaguing physically-challenged sports men and women in the country.

The 55 Kilograms Algiers 2018 World Para Powerlifting Gold Medalist is happy to win the award, but is equally sad for some reasons.

