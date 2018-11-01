Paris Masters: Zverev earns 2nd round spot, Rafael Nadal withdraws from game

Fourth seed Alexander Zverev has booked a second round berth at the Paris masters after beating Francis Tiafoe.

The 21-year-old German won 6-4 6-4 after one hour and 44 minutes to set up a meeting with the winner of the match between Feliciano Lopez and Diego Schwartzman.

Japan’s Kei Nishikori continued his bid for a place in the season ending ATP Finals in London a 7-5, 6-4 victory over Adrian Mannarino.

Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Paris Masters shortly before his opening match against Fernando Verdasco.

Nadal who has not played since retiring injured in the U.S. Open semi-finals, withdrew because of injury.

