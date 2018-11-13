Home News PDP, APC trade blames over plans to disrupt Kwara by-election
Image result for PDP, APC trade blames over plans to disrupt Kwara by-electionAhead of this Saturday by-election for House of Representatives in Kwara state, both the Peoples Democratic Party and All progressive Congress, have been accusing one another of plans to use thugs to disrupt the election.

The state chairman of the PDP, Kola Shittu who raised the alarm while addressing journalists in the state noted that some of the alleged thugs stabbed one, Abdul sadiq, a loyalist of the PDP.

He accused the APC of importing thugs from Lagos to disrupt and rig the planned bye election scheduled for this Saturday in Ekiti/Oke-Ero/Isin/Irepodun federal constituency.

In a swift reaction, the head of media and publicity for the APC, Kayode Oyin-Zubair describe as false the claim of the PDP.

