PDP calls for resignation of INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu

The National Executive Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP , has called for the immediate resignation of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.The party made the call at its ongoing NEC meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

This is the first time after the PDP primary elections, national officers of the party will hold an executive session.

Reviewing the activities of the electoralumpire so far, the party leadership said INEC chairman lacks the capacity to conduct a credible poll next year, and called for his immediate resignation to allow for free and fair elections.

The party said it will reject the results of 2019 election if perceived it was rigged.

As at the time of filling this report, the NEC meeting of party was still holding at the national secretariat of the party.

