Home News PDP calls for resignation of INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu
PDP calls for resignation of INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

PDP calls for resignation of INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu

0
0
now viewing

PDP calls for resignation of INEC boss, Mahmood Yakubu

now playing

Fire destroys 20 shops in Akure

now playing

2019 elections: Abdulsalami-led Peace Committee meets INEC

now playing

Updated: Death toll in Port Harcourt building collapse rises to seven, 30 rescued

now playing

Buhari meets with Lake Chad Basin Commission heads today

now playing

Saudi Arabia wants united front on oil output; Russia and Nigeria hold out

Image result for PDP calls for resignation of INEC boss, Mahmood YakubuThe National Executive Council of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP , has called for the immediate resignation of the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu.The party made the call at its ongoing NEC meeting at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja on Thursday.

This is the first time after the PDP primary elections, national officers of the party will hold an executive session.

Reviewing the activities of the electoralumpire so far, the party leadership said INEC chairman lacks the capacity to conduct a credible poll next year, and called for his immediate resignation to allow for free and fair elections.

The party said it will reject the results of 2019 election if perceived it was rigged.

As at the time of filling this report, the NEC meeting of party was still holding at the national secretariat of the party.

Related Posts

Fire destroys 20 shops in Akure

TVCN 0

2019 elections: Abdulsalami-led Peace Committee meets INEC

TVCN 0

Updated: Death toll in Port Harcourt building collapse rises to seven, 30 rescued

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies