Plateau Governor declares state of emergency on tourism sector

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has declared a State of emergency on the tourism sector in the State.

Lalong made the pronouncement at the opening ceremony of the first tourism conference which held in Jos the State Capital.

The event witnessed a large turn out of participants within and outside the country who are expected to brainstorm on the way forward for the tourism sector on the Plateau.

During the ceremony, Lalong said;

“I declare a state of emergency on tourism. This will enable us to give the desired attention to the speedy development of the industry into Nigeria’s home of peace and tourism.”

“The reason for this is simply to ensure that facilities are available across the state to make life easier for the various communities in the state, thereby, creating a visitor-friendly community throughout the state.

“We are indeed very proud as a state to host today’s conference, considering our comparative advantage over every other state in Nigeria in terms of our tourism endowments.

“It is quite significant that we are hosting this conference at a time that there is the urgent need for an inclusive and participatory tourism development roadmap.”

Lalong added that the conference was significant because it would stimulate understanding and support efforts toward building a culture of peace which was very critical in development process.

