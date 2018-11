The Ondo State Police Command has arrested three siblings and another, for allegedly kidnapping a six-year-old girl.

They were part of the seven suspects paraded by the police. The suspects and their accomplice, Akinseye Oluwayomi, are members of a church in Akure.

Police Spokesperson, Femi Joseph, said the suspects were arrested at the point of collecting the ransom they had allegedly demanded.

