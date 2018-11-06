Home News Police arrest gunman after attack on Ekweremadu’s residence
Police arrest gunman after attack on Ekweremadu’s residence
News
Nigeria
0

Police arrest gunman after attack on Ekweremadu’s residence

0
0
now viewing

Police arrest gunman after attack on Ekweremadu’s residence

now playing

Buhari receives minimum wage Committee report

now playing

Four House of Reps members dump APC

now playing

19 suspected killers of General Alkali remanded in prison

now playing

Royal visit- Duke and Duchess of Cornwall to arrive Nigeria today

now playing

BREAKING: Organised labour suspends planned nationwide strike

Image result for Police arrest gunman after attack on Ekweremadu's homeThe Police have arrested a gunman after he was apprehended during an invasion of the Abuja residence of the deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu.

The man who has reportedly not divulged his mission, was part of a group of men who entered Ekweremadu’s house early Tuesday morning.

Special Adviser to the deputy senate president on Media, Uche Anichukwu, disclosed in a statement that Ekweremadu and his wife, and son escaped an assassination attempt at about 4am.

The statement added that the arrested member of the gang has refused to divulge information on the operation.

It could be recalled that the lawmaker narrowly escaped an attempt on his life in Abuja on November 17, 2015.

Senate mandates investigation

Meanwhile, the Senate has mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the alleged assassination attempt on the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and members of his family.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, berated the Nigeria Police for their alleged late response to Ekweremadu’s emergency calls.

He also mandated the committee to follow up on the investigations by the police.

Related Posts

Buhari receives minimum wage Committee report

TVCN 0

Four House of Reps members dump APC

TVCN 0

19 suspected killers of General Alkali remanded in prison

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies