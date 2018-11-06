Police arrest gunman after attack on Ekweremadu’s residence

The Police have arrested a gunman after he was apprehended during an invasion of the Abuja residence of the deputy senate president, Ike Ekweremadu.

The man who has reportedly not divulged his mission, was part of a group of men who entered Ekweremadu’s house early Tuesday morning.

Special Adviser to the deputy senate president on Media, Uche Anichukwu, disclosed in a statement that Ekweremadu and his wife, and son escaped an assassination attempt at about 4am.

The statement added that the arrested member of the gang has refused to divulge information on the operation.

It could be recalled that the lawmaker narrowly escaped an attempt on his life in Abuja on November 17, 2015.

Senate mandates investigation

Meanwhile, the Senate has mandated its Committee on Police Affairs to investigate the alleged assassination attempt on the Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and members of his family.

President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki, berated the Nigeria Police for their alleged late response to Ekweremadu’s emergency calls.

He also mandated the committee to follow up on the investigations by the police.

