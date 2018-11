Lagos Police Command said they have arrested the robbers who attacked and robbed the Editor in chief of the Guardian Newspapers in Lagos.

The suspects were amongst over forty other arrested around Oshodi and paraded on Friday.

Addressing Newsmen at the command headquarters, CP Edgal Imohimi said the arrest wouldn’t have been possible without the assistance of the public.

He said it was encouraging to see the public trust his officers with information.

