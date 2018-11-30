Police nab kidnap kingpin in Sokoto

The Sokoto state Police command has paraded one Jamilu Ibrahim, a suspected kidnap kingpin that has been on the command wanted list for his alleged involvement in criminal conspiracy, kidnapping, cattle rustling and culpable homicide.

Parading the suspect alongside other suspected criminals at the command headquarters, the Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Cordelia Nwawe said Jamilu is a ring leader of a suspected criminal gang terrorising Angamba village in Rabah local government area of Sokoto state allegedly responsible for kidnapping and cattle rustling.

She stated that the suspect confessed to his involvement in a racket alongside other gang members where they collected a sum of five hundred thousand naira as ransom from a victim.

Share this: Tweet



