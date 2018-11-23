Police open Akwa Ibom Assembly complex after three days

The gate of the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly in Uyo,has been opened for members of the public three days after the police sealed it off, following a crisis over the defection of five lawmakers.

According to reports, the Police trucks and the anti-riot police officers that had barricaded the road leading to the complex were no longer there.

Some police officers are, however, still seen within the assembly premises.

The seats of five lawmakers had earlier been declared vacant by the speaker, Onofiok Luke, for defecting from the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The police is yet to brief the public on the sealing off of the Akwa Ibom Assembly.

The Senate had on Thursday directed policemen deployed in the Akwa Ibom State House of Assembly to vacate the complex immediately to enable the lawmakers to perform their legislative functions. This followed a point of order raised by Senator Albert Akpan (PDP Akwa Ibom North-East) at plenary. He stated that the Assembly had been under lock and key for over 24 hours without clear reasons.

