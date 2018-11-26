Police parades 33 suspected members of the proscribed IPOB

The Nigerian Police have paraded thirty three parade of thirty-three (33) suspects who are members of the proscribed and unlawful indigenous people of biafra (IPOB) responsible for the killing of a police inspector, inflicting serious injury on a divisional police officer (dpo) and some other police personnel, and setting ablaze of a police patrol vehicle in Nnewi, Anambra state on 23rd November, 2018.

According to a statement from the Force Public Relations Officer, Ag. DCP Jimoh Moshood, all the thirty-three (33) suspects arrested will be arraigned in court on completion of investigation under terrorism prevention amendment act 2013 and other capital offences such as murder, attempted murder, rioting and malicious damage of government property and police vehicle including looting and stealing.

On 23rd November, 2018, there was intelligence report that members of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) an unlawful Terrorist organization were sighted gathering in their hundreds with dangerous weapons near Teaching Hospital, Owerri Road, Nnewi about to cause disturbance of Public Peace and public safety in the Nnewi and Environs.

“Consequently, Police Patrol teams led by the Area Commander, Nnewi, ACP Nnanna Oji Ama mobilized to the scene to prevent them from causing breakdown of law and order and mayhem, and destruction of lives and property.

“The Police Team, while proceeding to the scene came under ambush from the IPOB members, in the process, a Police Inspector was killed, two (2) other Police Officers were seriously injured and one Police Patrol vehicle was set ablaze, and the proscribed IPOB members snatched and carted away two (2) AK47 Rifles and one Beretta Pistol with ammunition. The IPOB members subsequently attacked other innocent people on sight with machete and other dangerous weapons as they marched towards the Agboedo Market shouting “NO ELECTIONS WITHOUT REFERENDUM”.

“The Divisional Police Officer, Central Police Station (CPS), Nnewi, CSP Babalola Adewunyi, ASP Micheal Duru attached to Area Command, Nnewi and Inspector Akinbami Olaniyi attached to CPS Nnewi sustained serious injuries from the ambush by the proscribed/unlawful IPOB members. The injured Police personnel were rushed to the Hospital for medical attention where the Inspector later died, while the other Police personnel are currently under intensive care in the hospital.

“The Anambra State Command promptly deployed reinforcement from the State Headquarters comprising Anti-riot Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS), Police Anti-Bomb Squad/Explosive Ordinance Department (EOD), Special Anti-cult Unit Personnel and conventional Policemen who quelled the crisis, arrest some of the perpetrators and restored peace and normalcy in Nnewi town and environs.

“The Thirty Three (33) suspects (IPOB members) arrested for the killing of the Police Inspector, inflicting injury on others and setting ablaze a Police patrol vehicle are now in police custody and undergoing investigation. The Joint Police Intervention Force deployed are carrying out confidence building patrols and crime prevention operations to sustain the peace and normalcy that have been restored and prevent any breakdown of law and order in the affected area and other parts of the State.

“The Inspector General of Police has directed the Commissioner of Police, Anambra State to carryout intense search operations for the recovery of the two (2) AK47 rifles and one Beretta Pistol with the ammunition snatched from the slain Police Inspector and other Police Officers wounded by the proscribed IPOB members, and should also immediately carryout an operation to rout-out and arrest other fleeing suspects (proscribed IPOB members) who participated in the ambush of the Police personnel and bring them to justice.

“The Nigeria Police Force is deeply concerned with the security implications with regards to the renewed hostilities from the proscribed/unlawful Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) in Anambra State and the new trend of subversive propaganda from the proscribed IPOB members aimed at undermining law and order in the affected State by the group, their associates, sponsors, apologists and sympathizers. The Force, therefore, will not tolerate this and will do everything within the ambit of the law to protect the people, ensure that law and order prevails and bring any perpetrator of violence and mayhem on the people or Police personnel to justice.

“The Commissioners of Police in the States contiguous to Anambra State and their supervisory Assistant Inspector Generals of Police, their personnel and Anti-riot equipment have been placed on red-alert by the Inspector General of Police to ensure utmost safety of lives and properties and deal decisively with any group(s) or individual(s) who attempt or cause disturbance of public peace and public safety in their respective States.

“The Force will continue to ensure adequate safety of lives and property of all Nigerians across the Country based on international core values and best practices and operate within the Principles of Democratic Policing, but will not succumb or tolerate criminal activities from any group(s) under any guise to cause disturbance of public peace and unleash mayhem on innocent Nigerians anywhere in the country.

“All the Thirty-three (33) suspects arrested and now in Police custody in connection with the killing of the Police Inspector, wounding of other police personnel, and setting ablaze of a police patrol vehicle in Nnewi, Anambra State on 23rd November, 2018 will all be arraigned in Court on completion of investigation under Terrorism Prevention Amendment Act 2013.

“Members of the Public in Nnewi and other parts of Anambra State are hereby implored to go about their lawful businesses without fear or apprehension as adequate security have been put in place for their safety. They are however enjoined to report any suspicion, unlawful assembly, and attempt or noticed disturbance of the peace in their locality to the Police through the following numbers; 07039194332, 08035078977.

“The Force is hereby informing the public that Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) is a proscribed terrorist group and all activities of the group are therefore unlawful, illegal and terrorist act”, he stated.

