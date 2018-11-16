Police take over Anambra Assembly Complex over leadership tussle

The Anambra house of Assembly has been sealed and taken over by police after the speaker’s impeachment.

The police told Civil servants who work at the assembly complex to report at the office of the Head of service for further directives as work would not take place at the complex.

Citizens of the state have been assured of adequate security as the impeachment saga takes different dimensions.

The house was expected to resume sitting after its crisis which began on Tuesday over attempt to impeach Rita Nmaduagwu, the speaker.

TVC News reliably gathered that Policemen were stationed at Ekwueme Square, NULGE secretariat junction and barricaded roads leading to the complex with patrol trucks.

Workers in Anambra Universal Basic Education Board, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the high court, all within the assembly area were forced by the police to alight from commercial vehicles and walk.

Those in private vehicles were thoroughly screened to establish their identities and destinations while some vehicles were diverted from the area.

Some members of assembly on Tuesday purportedly impeached the speaker and elected Ikem Uzozie as her replacement.

The attempt which was reportedly botched has since split the house into two factions as Mmaduagwu insisted that her removal was invalid.

Mohammed Haruna, police spokesman in the command, did not take calls or respond to messages over the deployment of personnel in the assembly area.

NAN quoted a source as saying Thursday’s sitting might have been shelved to give room for more consultations and reconciliation among the lawmakers.

