President Buhari begins campaign by unveiling achievements

President Muhammadu Buhari will on Sunday (today) at the Aso Rock presidential villa unveil his administration’s achievements and policy thrust if re-elected by Nigerians on February 16th 2019.

Spokesman of the President Muhammadu Buhari Campaign Organisation,Festus Keyamo said the event for the presentation is themed “The Next Level”.

The spokesman said Buhari is expected to unveil two documents that would highlight his achievements and also projections of his administration in the next four years.

